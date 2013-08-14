RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 14 Retail sales volumes in Brazil rose 0.5 percent in June from May, the government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday.

Retail sales had been expected to rise 0.65 percent, according to the median estimate of 22 economists polled by Reuters. Forecasts ranged from a drop of 0.2 percent to a rise of 1.8 percent.

June's retail sales rose 1.7 percent from the year-earlier period, the IBGE added, less than the 2.2 percent median estimate in the Reuters poll. Forecasts ranged from a gain of 0.5 percent to 3.3 percent. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Felipe Pontes; Editing by Nick Zieminski)