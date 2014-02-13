RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 13 Retail sales volumes in Brazil fell 0.2 percent in December from November, the government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.

Retail sales had been expected to rise 0.4 percent, according to the median estimate of 21 economists polled by Reuters. Forecasts ranged from a drop of 0.2 percent to an increase of 2.8 percent.

December's retail sales rose 4.0 percent from the year-earlier period, the IBGE added, less than the 5.1 percent median estimate in the Reuters poll. Forecasts ranged from a gain of 3.9 percent to 6.2 percent.