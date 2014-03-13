RIO DE JANEIRO, March 13 Retail sales volumes in Brazil rose 0.4 percent in January from December, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.

Retail sales had been expected to fall 0.3 percent, according to the median estimate of 29 economists polled by Reuters. Forecasts ranged from a drop of 0.7 percent to a rise of 0.9 percent.

January's retail sales jumped 6.2 percent from a year earlier, the IBGE added, more than the 4.6 percent median estimate in the Reuters poll. Forecasts ranged from a gain of 1.8 percent to a jump of 7.2 percent.