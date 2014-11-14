RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 14 Retail sales in Brazil rose 0.4 percent in September from August, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday, in line with the median estimate in a Reuters poll.

Forecasts in the poll of 29 economists ranged from a decline of 0.6 percent to an increase of 1.1 percent.

September sales volumes rose 0.5 percent from a year earlier , the IBGE added, below a median forecast of 0.7 percent growth. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier Editing by W Simon)