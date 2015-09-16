SAO PAULO, Sept 16 Retail sales volumes in Brazil fell 1.0 percent in July from June, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday.

The drop matched the median estimate of 19 economists polled by Reuters, whose forecasts ranged from a 0.4 percent to a 1.2 percent decline.

July's retail sales dropped 3.5 percent from the year-earlier period less than the median estimate of a 4.0 percent drop in the Reuters poll. Forecasts ranged from a 2.4 percent to a 4.3 percent drop. (Reporting by Brad Haynes)