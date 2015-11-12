BRASILIA Nov 12 Retail sales volumes in Brazil excluding automobiles and building materials fell 0.5 percent in September from August, statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.

The drop was smaller than the expected decline of 0.75 percent in a Reuters poll of 20 economists. Sales dropped 6.2 percent in September from a year earlier, less than the poll's estimate for a 7.3 percent drop. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Toby Chopra)