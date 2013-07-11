* Flat sales beat forecasts, but recovery still fragile

* Supermarkets recover as food inflation starts to ease

SAO PAULO, July 11 Brazilian retail sales stagnated in May as slower clothing purchases offset a recovery at supermarkets, beating forecasts for an overall decline but underscoring weak consumer confidence amid a fragile economic recovery.

Retail sales volumes in Brazil posted no growth in May from April, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday. Sales had been expected to slip 0.3 percent, according to the median estimate in a Reuters poll.

Grocery shopping rebounded 1.9 percent in May, recovering part of a three-month slide as rising food prices showed signs of easing. IBGE said a solid job market helped to support supermarket sales, along with shopping related to Mother's Day celebrations in the month.

Free-spending consumers, one of Brazil's few engines of growth in recent years, have tightened their belts this year as inflation hit a 20-month high, eroding purchasing power.

May retail data was collected before the outbreak of massive street protests that rattled Brazilian society last month. A measure of consumer sentiment calculated by think-tank Fundacao Getulio Vargas fell to a three-year low in June.