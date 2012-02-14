* December sales volumes up 0.3 pct from Nov, above f'cast

* Retail sales grew 6.7 pct in 2011 vs 10.9 pct in 2010

* Inflation, consumer debts weigh on household spending (Adds details, economist comment, background)

By Brad Haynes

SAO PAULO, Feb 14 Retail sales in Brazil edged up in December from the previous month in further evidence the economy has turned the corner after a slowdown last year.

Retail sales volumes in Brazil rose 0.3 percent from November, the government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday, slightly above expectations of nearly flat growth in a Reuters survey.

Household appliances such as stoves, refrigerators and washing machines helped drive sales growth in December after the government cut taxes on those goods to stimulate demand.

President Dilma Rousseff's economic team has been racing to shore up Brazil's economy with targeted tax breaks and interest rate cuts after growth flatlined in the third quarter due to slumping household consumption.

The pace of sales at year-end was enough to convince some economists that Brazil's recovery was picking up.

"We reinforce our call that economic activity may gain momentum in upcoming months," wrote Santander economist Fernanda Consorte in a client note. Given the advance in retail sales, she forecast 0.4 percent economic growth in the fourth quarter and 0.8 percent growth in the current quarter.

MOUNTING CREDIT CARD BILLS

For the recovery to continue, the growing ranks of Brazil's new middle class may need to resume their free-spending ways.

Retail sales in Brazil grew 6.7 percent in the whole of 2011, slowing from the year before as inflation and costly debts eroded consumers' purchasing power.

Brazil's households are paying off a record amount of debt after booming consumer credit pushed retail sales growth to 10.9 percent in 2010. Rising credit card bills led many to think twice about a Christmas splurge last year.

The reticence led to a holiday letdown for many retailers as revenue growth failed to keep pace with inflation due to shoppers picking cheaper items or holding out for discounts.

Nominal sales, as measured by total receipts and unadjusted for inflation, rose 0.3 percent in December from the previous month, the IBGE said. Retail sales volumes, unlike total receipts, exclude inflation which could distort comparisons.

Consumer prices rose 6.5 percent in all of 2011, according to the IBGE's benchmark IPCA index - the fastest annual pace since 2004.

December's retail sales rose 6.7 percent from a year earlier , according to the IBGE, more than the 6.3 percent median estimate in the Reuters poll. IBGE also revised down sales growth in November from October to 1.2 percent from a previously reported 1.3 percent.

For the IBGE's retail sales report see: here (Additional reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Diogo Ferreira Gomes in Rio de Janeiro; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and James Dalgleish)