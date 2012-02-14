* December sales volumes up 0.3 pct from Nov, above f'cast
* Retail sales grew 6.7 pct in 2011 vs 10.9 pct in 2010
* Inflation, consumer debts weigh on household spending
By Brad Haynes
SAO PAULO, Feb 14 Retail sales in Brazil
edged up in December from the previous month in further evidence
the economy has turned the corner after a slowdown last year.
Retail sales volumes in Brazil rose 0.3 percent from
November, the government statistics agency IBGE said
on Tuesday, slightly above expectations of nearly
flat growth in a Reuters survey.
Household appliances such as stoves, refrigerators and
washing machines helped drive sales growth in December after the
government cut taxes on those goods to stimulate demand.
President Dilma Rousseff's economic team has been racing to
shore up Brazil's economy with targeted tax breaks and interest
rate cuts after growth flatlined in the third quarter due to
slumping household consumption.
The pace of sales at year-end was enough to convince some
economists that Brazil's recovery was picking up.
"We reinforce our call that economic activity may gain
momentum in upcoming months," wrote Santander economist Fernanda
Consorte in a client note. Given the advance in retail sales,
she forecast 0.4 percent economic growth in the fourth quarter
and 0.8 percent growth in the current quarter.
MOUNTING CREDIT CARD BILLS
For the recovery to continue, the growing ranks of Brazil's
new middle class may need to resume their free-spending ways.
Retail sales in Brazil grew 6.7 percent in the whole of
2011, slowing from the year before as inflation and costly debts
eroded consumers' purchasing power.
Brazil's households are paying off a record amount of debt
after booming consumer credit pushed retail sales growth to 10.9
percent in 2010. Rising credit card bills led many to think
twice about a Christmas splurge last year.
The reticence led to a holiday letdown for many retailers as
revenue growth failed to keep pace with inflation due to
shoppers picking cheaper items or holding out for discounts.
Nominal sales, as measured by total receipts and unadjusted
for inflation, rose 0.3 percent in December from the previous
month, the IBGE said. Retail sales volumes, unlike total
receipts, exclude inflation which could distort comparisons.
Consumer prices rose 6.5 percent in all of 2011, according
to the IBGE's benchmark IPCA index - the fastest annual pace
since 2004.
December's retail sales rose 6.7 percent from a year earlier
, according to the IBGE, more than the 6.3 percent
median estimate in the Reuters poll. IBGE also revised down
sales growth in November from October to 1.2 percent from a
previously reported 1.3 percent.
