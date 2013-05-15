* Retail index suffers back-to-back March, Feb decline * Food inflation, weaker wage growth pinch family budgets * Retailers cut payroll, operating costs to protect profit By Brad Haynes and Silvio Cascione SAO PAULO, May 15 Brazilian retail sales fell in the first quarter for the first time since 2008, as higher inflation and weaker wage growth eroded the consumer confidence that has kept Latin America's largest economy growing. Weak demand may add to frustrations for President Dilma Rousseff, whose government slashed interest rates to ignite an economic rebound only to find a spike in consumer prices has pinched families' spending. Sales volumes in Brazil slipped a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent in March from February after a downwardly revised 0.5 percent drop in February, statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday. As a result the retail index fell 0.2 percent in the first three months of the year from the end of 2012 - its weakest quarter since a 0.5 percent drop at the end of 2008. Softening consumer demand is dimming what had been one of the few bright spots in a sluggish Brazilian economy. A spike in food prices dragged supermarket sales sharply lower, highlighting tighter family budgets despite record-low unemployment and borrowing costs. Free-spending consumers have helped keep Brazil out of recession in recent years amid weak investment and industrial production. "More and more, the importance of consumption is going to decline. It's going to stop being the driver of the economy. We have to count more on a recovery of investments," said economist Camila Monteiro at BNY Mellon Arx in Rio de Janeiro, highlighting the sharp contraction of demand at supermarkets, which make up about half of the IBGE retail index. The 2.1 percent drop in supermarket and other food sales in March was the worst monthly decline in the segment since February 2008. Food costs in the benchmark IPCA consumer price index rose 14 percent in the 12 months to March. As inflation ate into Brazilians' paychecks over the past year, families have dialed back their once-soaring optimism. Measures of consumer confidence plunged to a three-year low this year from an all-time high last year, according to the Getulio Vargas Foundation, an economics think tank. Retailers and consumer goods companies have responded to the slowdown by cutting payroll and production costs in order to maintain profitability. Grupo Pão de Açúcar SA , Brazil's biggest retailer, thinned its executive ranks to offset pressure on its supermarkets division. Hypermarcas SA combined assembly lines to boost profit margins despite the softening demand for its medicine and hygiene products. Convinced they can outperform a cooling market, Brazil's biggest retailers are also betting on expansions into less competitive markets to keep revenue growing. But investors are uncertain how much more fat retailers can burn if sales fail to pick up this year. An index of consumer-focused companies on the Sao Paulo stock exchange is nearly flat this year after a 40 percent jump last year. Retail sales had been expected to fall 0.3 percent, according to the median estimate of 33 economists polled by Reuters. Forecasts ranged from a declined of 1.5 percent to a rise of 1.2 percent. Sales growth in February from January was revised to a 0.5 percent drop, from a previously reported 0.4 percent decline. March's retail sales rose 4.5 percent from the year-earlier period, the IBGE added, more than the 3.8 percent median estimate in the Reuters poll. Forecasts ranged from a gain of 2.2 percent to 7.0 percent.Mar/Feb Mar/Mar12 Retail sales index -0.1 4.5 Fuel and lubricants 2.4 3.6 Supermarkets, food, beverages and -2.1 4.0 tobacco Supermarkets -1.8 4.3 Textiles, apparel and footwear 3.9 5.9 Furniture and household appliances 0.7 -0.8 Pharmaceutical, medical, ortopedic -1.9 4.7 materials, toiletries, cosmetics Office, computer and communication -5.2 -2.2 material and equipment Books, newspapers, magazines and -2.9 3.9 stationery Other articles of personal and 0.7 14.9 household use Broad retail sales index 0.2 3.0 Vehicles and motorcycles, parts 1.9 1.2 and pieces Construction material 0.7 -0.1