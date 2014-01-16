By Brad Haynes SAO PAULO, Jan 16 Retail sales in Brazil rose more than expected in November as record-low unemployment bolstered demand, highlighting robust consumer demand that has drawn an aggressive response from the central bank. Retail sales volumes in Brazil rose 0.7 percent in November from October, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday, higher than the 0.4 percent median forecast in a Reuters poll of 21 economists. Coming a day after the central bank's bigger-than-expected interest rate increase, the retail data underscored the persistent household demand pushing up consumer prices despite a slowdown in Latin America's biggest economy. The central bank's interest rate increases are aimed at dampening credit growth that feeds inflation. Brazil's labor market is one of the few corners of the economy that defied a third-quarter gross domestic product slump. The jobless rate hit a record-low 4.6 percent in November, driving the strongest growth of food, clothing and furniture sales in four months. Brazil's central bank surprised economists on Wednesday by maintaining an aggressive pace of interest rate hikes to head off a surge in inflation at the end of 2013 and an outlook for faster consumer price increases this year. November's retail sales climbed 7.0 percent from the year-earlier period, the IBGE added, more than the 6.0 percent median estimate in the Reuters poll. Forecasts ranged from a drop of 1.5 percent to a rise of 7.5 percent.