(Adds details) BRASILIA, June 14 Brazil's retail sales rose in April, government data showed on Tuesday, as stronger supermarket and apparel receipts offered vendors a small respite from a deep recession. Retail sales volumes excluding cars and building materials rose 0.5 percent in April on a month-over-month basis, compared to a 0.9 percent drop in March. A Reuters poll had forecast a 0.65 percent increase for April. Sales fell 6.7 percent from the year-earlier period , down from a decline of 5.7 percent in March. A broader retail index that includes cars and building materials declined 1.4 percent in April on a month-over-month basis, IBGE said. Sales rose in three of the eight retail sectors covered by the IBGE survey, including supermarket and food receipts, the most important component of the retail index, which rose 1.0 percent. Clothing and apparel sales gained 3.7 percent. Brazil's economy, the largest in Latin America, is in the second year of a deep recession, possibly its worst in more than a century. Economists expect a rebound later this year, but higher unemployment will probably continue to take a toll on retail sales. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Paul Simao)