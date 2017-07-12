UPDATE 1-Brazil's retail sales slip unexpectedly in May

(Adds data on car sales, background) BRASILIA, July 12 (Reuters) - Retail sales in Brazil fell slightly in May, government data showed on Wednesday, dashing expectations for a moderate increase as the economy slowly emerges from a deep recession. Sales volumes excluding cars and building materials fell 0.1 percent from April after seasonal adjustments. That followed a revised increase of 0.9 percent in the previous month, government statistics agency IBGE said. Analysts in a Reuters poll expected a rise of 0.35 percent. Sales grew 2.4 percent from the year-earlier period , compared with expectations from the Reuters poll for a 3.2 percent increase. Consumption has sputtered over the past year as a deep recession that probably ended in the first quarter left a record 14 million Brazilians unemployed. Economists expect consumer spending to start recovering in coming months as interest rates and inflation drop, helping the economy gain speed. A broader measure that includes cars and building materials and is considered more volatile fell 0.7 percent in May from April but rose 4.5 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)