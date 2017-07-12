FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
16 hours ago
UPDATE 1-Brazil's retail sales slip unexpectedly in May
#Economy
#Brexit
#Trump
#Syria
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
'No whistling, just ticking' - EU pushes on Brexit talks
the road to Brexit
'No whistling, just ticking' - EU pushes on Brexit talks
You can get economics right
Commentary
You can get economics right
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
autos
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 12, 2017 / 12:46 PM / 16 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil's retail sales slip unexpectedly in May

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Adds data on car sales, background)
    BRASILIA, July 12 (Reuters) - Retail sales in Brazil fell
slightly in May, government data showed on Wednesday, dashing
expectations for a moderate increase as the economy slowly
emerges from a deep recession.
    Sales volumes excluding cars and building materials fell 0.1
percent from April after seasonal adjustments. That followed a
revised increase of 0.9 percent in the previous month,
government statistics agency IBGE said. 
    Analysts in a Reuters poll expected a rise of 0.35 percent.
    Sales grew 2.4 percent from the year-earlier period
            , compared with expectations from the Reuters poll
for a 3.2 percent increase.
    Consumption has sputtered over the past year as a deep
recession that probably ended in the first quarter left a record
14 million Brazilians unemployed. Economists expect consumer
spending to start recovering in coming months as interest rates
and inflation drop, helping the economy gain speed.
    A broader measure that includes cars and building materials
and is considered more volatile fell 0.7 percent in May from
April but rose 4.5 percent from a year earlier.
    

 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.