SAO PAULO, Sept 13 Retail sales in Brazil rose more than expected in July and sped up sharply from June, prompting worries that interest rate cuts could be premature.

Retail sales volumes in Brazil jumped 1.4 percent in July from June BRRSL=ECI, the government said on Tuesday, boosted by sales of home appliances and food products.

That was not only higher than the 0.3 percent revised gain in June, but higher than the 1 percent median forecast in a Reuters survey.

The data comes less than two weeks after the central bank cut its benchmark interest rate to 12 percent from 12.5 percent, citing a gloomier outlook for the global economy.

But some analysts said domestic demand in Latin America's biggest economy is still too strong to justify loosening interest rates.

"The question on the table is this: Will a slowdown in industrialized and emerging countries be enough to balance domestic demand and, thus, do the dirty work of interest rates in slowing our economy and containing inflation?" wrote Andre Perfeito, an economist with Gradual Investimentos.

"The available data suggest not," he concluded.

Yields on interest rate futures contracts <0#DIJ:> traded mixed on Tuesday. The yield on the contract due January 2013 DIJF3, among the most heavily traded of the morning, rose to 10.64 percent from 10.61 percent in the previous session.

Retail sales boomed in 2010 as Brazilian shoppers helped the economy grow 7.5 percent, its fastest pace in 24 years.

Record-low unemployment figures pushed up wages, giving the millions of new members of the middle class more money to spend on status symbols from designer jeans to new cars.

SHOPPERS PUSH PRICES UP

But those same shopping sprees pushed inflation against the central bank's target range last year. And this year, inflation has kept speeding, with 12-month inflation above the bank's ceiling of 6.5 percent since April.

Brazil's economy is now expected to grow around 3.56 percent this year, according to the latest central bank weekly survey of analysts, with the slowdown already apparent in second-quarter gross domestic product data released earlier this month.

But Brazil's GDP expectations are still well above prospects for flagging major economies such as the United States and the euro zone.

July's retail sales jumped 7.1 percent from the year-earlier period BRRSLY=ECI, the government statistics agency IBGE said, more than the 6.5 percent median estimate in the Reuters poll and matching the rise in June from the year-ago month.

The IBGE also added that nominal sales, as measured by total receipts and unadjusted for inflation, rose 1.6 percent in July from the previous month and surged 12.5 percent from a year earlier.

Retail sales volumes, unlike total receipts via cash or credit cards, exclude inflation, which could distort comparisons.

