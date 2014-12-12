RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 12 Retail sales in Brazil rose 1.0 percent in October from September, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday, double the median estimate in a Reuters poll.

Forecasts in the poll of 21 economists ranged from a decline of 0.2 percent to an increase of 1 percent.

October sales volumes rose 1.8 percent from a year earlier , the IBGE added, beating a median forecast of 0.95 percent growth. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Felipe Pontes; Writing by Asher Levine; Editing by W Simon)