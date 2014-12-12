UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 12 Retail sales in Brazil rose 1.0 percent in October from September, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday, double the median estimate in a Reuters poll.
Forecasts in the poll of 21 economists ranged from a decline of 0.2 percent to an increase of 1 percent.
October sales volumes rose 1.8 percent from a year earlier , the IBGE added, beating a median forecast of 0.95 percent growth. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Felipe Pontes; Writing by Asher Levine; Editing by W Simon)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources