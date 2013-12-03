SAO PAULO Dec 3 Brazil's 2012 economic growth was revised up to 1.0 percent from a previously reported 0.9 percent, government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday.

The revision, which was widely expected, was partly the result of a change in the way the IBGE calculates growth in the services sector.

Quarterly growth rates, as gauged versus the immediately preceding quarter, were also revised. Brazil expanded 1.8 percent in the second quarter and remained flat in the first quarter of 2013, from previously reported growth rates of 1.5 and 0.6 percent, respectively.