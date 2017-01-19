BRASILIA Jan 19 Brazil's Rio de Janeiro state
may get a 3-year grace period and 8.5 billion reais ($2.64
billion) in bank loans under a fiscal rescue plan being
negotiated with the federal government, financial newspaper
Valor Economico said on Thursday.
Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles has said a deal could be
announced by the end of this week. It will need to be endorsed
by the Supreme Court and the state assembly to take into effect.
Spokespeople to the Rio state assembly and the Finance
Ministry did not respond to requests for immediate comment.
Rio may also seek to raise the mandatory pension
contribution of public servants, Valor said, citing the head of
the state legislative assembly, Jorge Picciani.
States such as Rio are struggling to pay salaries for
police, doctors and other public servants after a two-year-long
recession.
($1 = 3.2245 reais)
