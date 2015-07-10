BRASILIA, July 10 The Brazilian government
raised the internal rate of return on new highway projects to
9.22 percent from a previous 7.2 percent, a government official
told Reuters on Friday, the latest attempt to woo private
investment into a sluggish economy.
"The goal of this is to attract investors," said the
official, who requested anonymity because the decision remains
private. "This is a rate of return that meets market demands."
President Dilma Rousseff is scrambling to attract investors
to her 198.4 billion reais ($62.61 billion) plan to overhaul the
country's decaying infrastructure.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto and Luciana Otoni; Editing by Bernard
Orr)