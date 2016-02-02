BRASILIA Feb 2 Brazil's government plans to set legal limits to public expenditures and adopt flexible fiscal targets as part of the reforms needed to rekindle economic growth, President Dilma Rousseff told lawmakers in a speech at the opening session of the 2016 legislative year.

Rousseff also said the government would send a bill proposing changes to the pension system. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy and Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto, Anthony Boadle and Silvio Cascione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)