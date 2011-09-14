FOREX-Dollar sags on lower yields; euro zone risk in focus
* Dollar/yen hovers near 10-week low, sharp yield fall takes toll
BRASILIA, Sept 14 Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff said on Wednesday the country is ready to participate in an international effort to help European countries cope with a debt crisis.
Rousseff, speaking to reporters, also said Brazil's economy is not facing a serious downturn like that taking place in the United States. (Reporting by Brasilia newsroom; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Dollar/yen hovers near 10-week low, sharp yield fall takes toll
SAO PAULO, Feb 8 The Brazilian government will send a bill to Congress proposing a fine on homebuyers who cancel the purchase of a property be limited to 10 percent of the value of the house, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
HONG KONG, Feb 9 Asian stocks looked set to consolidate around four-month highs on Thursday as a cautious Wall Street close and growing political risks in Europe force investors to the sidelines.