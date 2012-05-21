SAO PAULO May 21 Brazil's economy is stronger than it was in 2008 and 2009 and the government has an "arsenal of weapons" against foreign crises, Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff said on Monday.

She added in a speech in the southern state of Santa Catarina that Brazil is well positioned because it doesn't have the "serious" problems of the United States and Europe, such as high unemployment. (Reporting by Brian Winter; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by James Dalgleish)