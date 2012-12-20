UPDATE 2-Britain's Rolls-Royce tumbles to record $5.8 bln loss
* Keeps dividend unchanged after cut last year (Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
BRASILIA Dec 20 Brazil's government is committed to a consistent regulatory framework for the private sector, President Dilma Rousseff said on Thursday after unveiling plans to open two major airports to private investment.
"I find it very weird when people say we're changing the rules of the game," Rousseff said in a speech. "This is not true, because we want an environment of stable contracts."
* Keeps dividend unchanged after cut last year (Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
ZURICH, Feb 14 Syngenta has got another request for information from U.S. anti-trust regulators reviewing a proposed $43 billion takeover by ChemChina but still sees the deal being completed in the second quarter, it said on Tuesday.
LONDON, Feb 14 Gilead Sciences has thrown down a challenge to GlaxoSmithKline with good clinical trial results for an experimental HIV drug that works in the same way as the British group's successful dolutegravir.