BRASILIA Aug 20 Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff said on Thursday that growing unemployment is her
primary concern, followed by high inflation rates.
Brazil's unemployment rate rose for a seventh straight month
in July to the highest level in over five years, official data
showed, while inflation is forecast to finish the year around
9.3 percent, above a government target.
"The rise in unemployment worries me every single day," she
told reporters after meeting German Chancellor Angela Merkel in
Brasilia. "Inflation is the second thing that worries me each
day."
