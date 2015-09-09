By Alonso Soto and Anthony Boadle
BRASILIA, Sept 9 After months of trying to shore
up Brazil's public finances, President Dilma Rousseff now faces
political and business pressure to ease up on painful austerity
measures in a country long hooked on the helping hand of a big
state.
Business leaders have supported the beleaguered Rousseff as
she faces growing calls from political foes for her resignation
or impeachment, but some are growing impatient with austerity
policies that are beginning to bite into their profits.
"The government's focus is completely wrong. It should be
cutting its own payroll instead of investments that boost the
economy," said Jose Carlos Martins, the head of Brazil's
construction industry lobby.
Cutbacks in public infrastructure programs are expected to
cost the construction industry 500,000 jobs this year, or about
a sixth of its total workforce, he said.
As Brazil sinks into a deep recession, no one wants to bite
the bullet, even if they know the government needs to spend
less. It raises the risk that Brazil will lose its hard-won
investment grade credit rating.
Rousseff's leftist Workers' Party and labor unions are
calling on corporate Brazil to shoulder some of the burden
before belt-tightening squeezes social programs that lifted
millions from poverty.
"It was easy to give businesses indecent tax breaks. Now
they don't want to start paying again," said Workers' Party
Senator Paolo Paim, a steelworker turned politician. "We must
get real and get tough on tax collection."
Manufacturing companies complain their payroll tax bill will
double in some cases after the government recently rolled back
tax breaks and reduced a refund of taxes on exported goods.
"The higher taxes have reduced the money circulating in the
economy and consumers are buying less," said Marcio Utsch, chief
executive of shoemaker Alpargatas SA, the
manufacturer of Havaianas flip-flops.
The head of Sao Paulo's powerful Industrial Confederation,
Paulo Skaf, has warned that Finance Minister Joaquim Levy's
fiscal adjustment is destroying jobs.
"If the finance minister can't fix the Brazilian economy
without raising taxes, he should pack his bags and go," Skaf
said when Levy recently proposed reinstating a financial
transactions tax. "If he continues like this, he will become the
minister of unemployment."
To ease the backlash, Rousseff has already started to loosen
the purse strings.
Last month, she ordered state-run lenders to offer 8 billion
Brazilian reais ($2.1 billion) in cheap credit lines to Brazil's
struggling auto sector.
On Friday, Rousseff promised to make no further cuts to
social welfare programs and said she will maintain plans to
expand low-cost housing by 3 million units through 2018.
THE LONELY MINISTER
Even when her government isn't putting the brakes on
austerity, Congress can do it.
Lawmakers watered down measures devised by Levy to reduce
spending by cutting pension and unemployment benefits. They also
voted for spending bills that included a hefty pay hike for
public employees.
The fiscal indiscipline has frustrated Levy, who also
opposed sending Congress a budget with an unprecedented 0.34
percent primary deficit last week instead of a 0.7 percent
surplus planned earlier.
The decision starkly raised the risk of credit agencies
downgrading Brazilian bonds to junk level as early as next year.
Sources in the government said Levy's insistence on cutting
deeper into public spending is meeting stiff resistance.
"Rousseff has yielded to some interests and that has raised
tensions inside the administration," said a government official
close to policy discussions. "It is natural that the finance
minister will grow more isolated at a time of recession."
Levy, a University of Chicago-trained economist and former
banking executive, has lost ground to Planning Minister Nelson
Barbosa and Rousseff's chief of staff, Aloizio Mercadante.
Both are leftist economists who share the president's
natural wariness over austerity measures and support a more
moderate adjustment that does not suffocate the economy and
undermine social programs.
Rousseff needs Levy to convince investors she is serious
about putting finances in order. Fears that he could quit helped
drag Brazil's real to 13-year lows last week when he failed to
obtain more belt-tightening in the 2016 budget.
Rousseff has not ruled out more taxes to bridge a
30.5-billion real shortfall next year and she will look at ways
to cut obligatory government expenditures, which make up about
90 percent of the budget.
One plan is to cut 10 of Brasilia's 39 government ministries
and sell off state properties. That looks good on paper, but
officials acknowledge it would bring in no more than 1 billion
reais or 3 percent of next year's projected primary deficit.
Conservative opposition lawmakers and many members of allied
parties in Rousseff's coalition refuse to approve new taxes
unless they are accompanied by deep cuts in spending.
That's easier said than done.
Years of heavy spending on bulging payrolls and pensions
afforded by a paternalistic state that has stoked the economy
with subsidized credit make it extremely difficult to cut back
without hurting key interests.
At the heart of Brazil's fiscal crisis lies the explosive
growth of social handouts that lifted millions from poverty.
Their cost has ballooned by 220 percent over the last decade and
today account for half of overall expenditures prior to debt
payments, congressional budget consultants say.
Among the programs most likely to get cut first are monthly
cash transfers to families of prison inmates and payments to
fishermen when fishing is out of season.
But Rousseff is reluctant to extend cuts to the most popular
programs, which have helped keep her party in power since 2003.
"For a weak government in a recession, it is very difficult
to remove social benefits," said Welber Barral, a business
consultant in Brasilia. "Taking them away means losing what
little political support she still has."
