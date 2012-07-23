* Plans measures to look at simpler taxes, lower power costs
* Congested airports and seaports to be auctioned off
* Few signs yet of significant economic recovery in 2012
By Alonso Soto and Brian Winter
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, July 23 President Dilma
Rousseff is pessimistic about Brazil's chances for a meaningful
economic recovery this year and is pushing ahead with new
measures aimed at lowering taxes and increasing investment,
hoping they might give the economy a lift by 2013, government
officials told Reuters.
The measures include a consolidation of some overlapping
federal taxes; a new round of concessions that would allow the
private sector to manage more of the country's congested
airports and seaports; and a more aggressive effort to reduce
electricity costs for manufacturers and others, the officials
said on condition of anonymity because they were discussing
private policy discussions.
Brazil's economy has been spinning its wheels since mid-2011
as weak manufacturing activity, financial contagion from the
euro zone and souring investor sentiment take the shine off what
had been one of the world's most dynamic emerging markets.
Rousseff, a trained economist, has reacted with several
targeted tax cuts and more than half a dozen packages aimed at
stimulating consumption and investment. However, many business
leaders and foreign investors have complained that her policies
have been too ad hoc and narrow in scope, citing forecasts that
now see growth as low as 1.5 percent this year.
While senior members of Rousseff's economic team have
publicly held out hope for a strong rebound in late 2012, the
mood in private is more bearish -- in part because data on
manufacturing and retail sales remains flat, the sources said.
"There's a feeling that we can't do much about 2012," one of
the sources said. "She's very worried."
Rousseff's office declined to comment.
The contrast between public optimism and the disappointing
reality was evident again on Monday.
Central bank chief Alexandre Tombini told foreign reporters
that growth should be "much stronger" in the third quarter as
consumers react to a recent decline in interest rates. Yet data
showed job creation fell in June to its lowest level for the
month since the global crisis of 2009, raising questions about
whether consumers will begin feeling less secure about their
jobs and rein in spending.
FALLING BACK DOWN TO EARTH
The slower economic growth has come as a shock after Brazil
grew at a better than 5 percent pace in recent years, including
a torrid 7.5 percent expansion in 2010. After just 2.7 percent
growth in 2011, some worry that Brazil's infrastructure
bottlenecks will keep growth in the 3 percent neighborhood for
years to come unless more drastic steps are taken.
The source said Rousseff hoped to push through the latest
measures before early August, when a twice-yearly meeting of
about 30 leading chief executive officers will occur in
Brasilia, as a gesture to the private sector.
The move most likely to stir investors, for both practical
and symbolic reasons, is the new round of port concessions.
Airports and seaports are routinely cited as some of the
country's most crippling bottlenecks, slowing everything from
commodities exports to business travel, as public investment
failed to keep up with the boom in the economy over the past
decade.
Rousseff announced shortly after taking office in January
2011 that she would allow private capital to partly operate
three strategic airports: two near Sao Paulo, and one in
Brasilia. Concessions for those airports were awarded earlier
this year.
The officials declined to say which additional airports
Rousseff was considering, but one of the targets could be Rio de
Janeiro's international airport, which needs renovations ahead
of the 2014 World Cup and 2016 Olympics. Rio's governor, Sergio
Cabral, described the airport in an interview with Reuters last
year as being like "a third-rate bus station."
A new round of concessions would not only help ease
congestion in the medium term, but also be interpreted as a
welcome shift by Rousseff toward pragmatic solutions. Her ruling
Workers' Party, with roots in labor unions, has traditionally
opposed privatizing state-run assets.
NO BIG LAYOFFS - YET
Brazil's slowdown has, at least so far, been child's play
compared with the problems in Europe and the United States.
There have been very few mass layoffs, and unemployment
remains at historic lows of about 6 percent. Rousseff's
popularity also remains at all-time highs, in part because many
Brazilians see the problems as a mere pause in their country's
long-term emergence as an economic power.
Officials in Brasilia are aware, however, that the situation
could deteriorate if business leaders become convinced the
slowdown is permanent. Recent surveys show confidence among
industrial executives at its lowest level since 2009, and
second-quarter corporate earnings are expected to be the worst
since that year.
The slowdown, along with efforts by Rousseff to limit
increases in government spending, has allowed Brazil's benchmark
interest rate to fall to 8 percent. That is still high by global
standards, but it is a record low for Brazil, which Tombini and
other officials hope will stimulate consumer spending.
Some business leaders have called for Rousseff to take even
more dramatic measures, such as an omnibus reform package that
could substantially reduce or simplify Brazil's tax load.
Rousseff has opted instead to pursue more targeted reforms to
help struggling sectors on a case-by-case basis, believing that
Congress would block a more ambitious, organized effort.
Reuters reported in May that Rousseff would reduce some
federal fees and also negotiate with states to ensure a
reduction of about 10 percent in Brazil's electricity costs,
which are the world's third-highest.
The officials say Rousseff is now looking for an even
steeper reduction of 15 percent to 20 percent for the end user
-- although a few years could pass until the reduction is fully
felt by consumers.
Rousseff is also looking to consolidate two federal taxes
known as PIS and Confins, the officials said.
The two levies, which experts say often overlap and are
confusing to calculate, account for roughly a third of Brazil's
federal tax collection. Their importance to the budget could
make them hard to reform without losing revenue, but the
officials say Rousseff is determined to press ahead.
"We're entering a new era," another source said. "We need to
make this leap in competitiveness that Brazil needs. We'll make
the structural changes so that the economy grows with more
strength in coming years."
