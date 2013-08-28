SAO PAULO Aug 28 The Brazilian economy has
enough tools to stem the impact of global market turmoil,
President Dilma Rousseff said on Wednesday, adding that the
country's fundamentals remain strong.
Rousseff blamed the recent slump in the real,
Brazil's currency, on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve
would be on its way to tightening monetary policy. She said
Brazil has "large international reserves," which she suggested
were "ammunition" that could help ease market volatility.
In a phone interview with radio stations in the city of Belo
Horizonte, Ropusseff said Brazil's public finances remain "very
good."