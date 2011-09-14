* President Rousseff says country is ready to join plan

* Dispels concerns that economy is slowing too quickly (Updates with comments throughout)

BRASILIA, Sept 14 Brazil is ready to join an international effort to help European countries cope with a debt crisis, President Dilma Rousseff said on Wednesday, but called on euro zone nations to come up with a rescue plan.

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said earlier in the day that the body will soon present options on how the euro zone might issue bonds jointly, but warned there was no simple solution to a debt crisis that threatens Europe's economic and political future.

Still, Rousseff voiced concern over growing bickering among politicians in developed nations facing serious debt problems is hampering efforts to revive their economies. The lack of political willingness in those countries could delay a recovery, she noted.

"There is not an international solution to this problem. Since there's no possible form of solution to the euro region problem, then what we need is that that they decide and come up with a framework for a rescue," Rousseff said.

"Brazil will always be ready to participate in any international effort," she added.

Her remarks come as concern amounts among policymakers that the impact of the debt crisis is afflicting a number of European countries, and that problems could spread to Brazil. Latin America's largest economy is likely to grow this year at half the pace of last year's 7.5 percent expansion.

In the case of the United States, Rousseff, a trained economist, said that the country needs more fiscal stimulus as the ongoing monetary expansion aimed at resuscitating credit and consumer demand is losing momentum.

"Right now there are politicians objecting to more fiscal spending, when we all know that the U.S. needs is that type of stimulus -- the quantitative easing has just lost its effect," Rousseff said.

Rousseff dispelled recent worries that the country's economy is facing a quick downturn in consumer spending. She also said that the ongoing economic slowdown is "not a worry" to policymakers in her administration. ( Reporting by Jeferson Ribeiro; Additional reporting by Silvio Cascione and Luciana Lopez in Sao Paulo; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, editing by W Simon )