JGBs rise on cues from U.S. Treasuries; BOJ awaited
TOKYO, June 15 Japanese government bonds firmed on Thursday, taking cues from U.S. Treasuries as investors await Bank of Japan's meeting later this week.
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 13 Services activity in Brazil grew 0.7 percent in February from January after seasonal adjustments, statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.
Services activity fell 5.1 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Silvio Cascione)
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment
SHANGHAI, June 15 China's central bank left interest rates for open market operations unchanged on Thursday, shrugging off an overnight increase in the U.S. Federal Reserve's key policy rate.