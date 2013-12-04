SAO PAULO Dec 4 Growth in Brazil's services sector quickened to the fastest in 10 months in November, a business survey showed on Wednesday, suggesting Latin America's largest economy could be recovering from a very weak third quarter.

HSBC's Purchasing Managers Index for Brazilian services rose to 52.3 in November from 52.1 in October on a seasonally adjusted basis, at its highest level since January. A reading above 50 indicates expansion.

HSBC's Composite Output Index for the country, which includes manufacturing activity, fell to 51.8 in November from an eight-month high of 52.0 in October.

Brazil's economy shrank 0.5 percent in the third quarter from the second quarter, the worst performance since the global financial crisis in 2008-2009, data showed on Tuesday. Government officials and private economists said Brazil would likely return to growth in the last quarter of the year, even if at mediocre rates.

The PMI survey, which is considered a leading indicator of economic growth, offered evidence of a recovery in Brazil's services activity by staying above the 50.2 level it averaged in the third quarter, wrote Andre Loes, HSBC's chief Brazil economist, in a research note.

Growth was broadly based, reaching all six categories of the survey for the first time in a year. The best performing sector in November was Hotels and Restaurants.

"However, inflation conditions in the service sector appear to have deteriorated, with firms reporting that input prices rose at the fastest pace since February 2012," Loes said, adding that businesses were raising the prices they charged at the fastest pace in 18 months.

Employment increased for a ninth straight month despite a dimmer outlook for the next 12 months. The 2014 World Cup was mentioned as a key factor boosting optimism, offseting worries about exchange rate volatility and the 2014 presidential elections, according to the survey, compiled by research firm Markit.