BRASILIA Aug 3 The constitutional amendment
proposed by interim President Michel Temer to put a ceiling on
Brazil's public spending will pass the lower house this year but
not the Senate until 2017, lower chamber Speaker Rodrigo Maia
said on Wednesday.
The proposed cap is the cornerstone of Temer's strategy to
plug Brazil's growing fiscal deficit, but it will only affect
part of next year's government accounts because Senate approval
will not happen this year, Maia said in an interview.
