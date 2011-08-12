HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb. 7 at 9:47 EST/0247 GMT
Feb 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
BUENOS AIRES Aug 12 Brazil will maintain its fiscal discipline in coming years and public spending growth will be below the expansion rate of gross domestic product, Brazilian Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Friday, outside a meeting of South American officials. (Reporting by Magdalena Morales and Guido Nejamkis; Writing by Hilary Burke)
Feb 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
* Asahi Glass soars on strong forecast and share buy back plan
Feb 8 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.