SAO PAULO May 4 Brazil's benchmark Selic
interest rate needs to continue falling in order to reduce
interest rate spreads in the banking system, Finance Minister
Guido Mantega told reporters on Friday.
President Dilma Rousseff's government has made a priority of
reducing Brazil's bank spreads, or the difference between what
they pay out in interest to depositors and what they charge in
interest on loans, which are among the world's highest.
Mantega added that the Selic rate, which is controlled by
Brazil's central bank, would only continue to fall if inflation
is totally under control.
