BRASILIA Feb 19 The Brazilian federal government on Friday offered to give some debt relief to states if local authorities adopt stricter fiscal rules such as reducing payrolls and limiting other expenditures.

The finance ministry said it could extend the maturity of the debt owed by states by 20 years, which would reduce their debt payments for the next three years by 36 billion reais ($8.96 billion). ($1 = 4.0199 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Alonso Soto)