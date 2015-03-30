BRASILIA, March 30 Brazil's Finance Minister
Joaquim Levy told journalists on Monday he is increasingly
confident there will be a solution for state debt woes after
meeting with Senate President Renan Calheiros.
The Senate may vote on Tuesday on a bill that would give 30
days for the federal government to change the way the debts of
states and cities are indexed, as required by a law passed late
last year.
"I am quite confident of a positive way forward, a general
understanding ... of the importance of everyone contributing to
the fiscal adjustment," Levy said.
States' outstanding net debt grew 21 percent between 2010
and 2014 to nearly half a trillion reais, driven by a surge in
public spending and federal government efforts to relax debt
limits to increase investments.
