SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, March 21 The Brazilian government, facing the threat of impeachment amid escalating political turmoil, launched on Monday a plan to help stave off a debt crisis among states and municipalities hit by the worst recession in decades and climbing borrowing costs.

Finance Minister Nelson Barbosa said at a news conference in Brasilia the plan could cost taxpayers about 37 billion reais ($10.2 billion) within three years, because it would stretch out debt maturities for some liabilities by as much as 20 years and concede grace period on some of them.

Regional governments that adhere to the rescue plan will have to streamline expenses, keep spending growth in line or below annual inflation and set aside more of their recurring revenues to fund pensions, Barbosa said. He also called on states and municipalities to endorse the creation of a fiscal responsibility law for them - which would help make their finances sustainable over time.

