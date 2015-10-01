RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 1 Brazilian Trade Minister Armando Monteiro said on Thursday he expects the country's trade surplus to climb to $15 billion this year and $25 billion in 2016, thanks in part to a weaker real.

Monteiro said the weakening real has helped Brazilian companies, but does not resolve the country's competitive issues. He said the fair value of the real is less than 4 per dollar. (Reporting by Rodrigo Biga Gaier; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Bernadette Baum)