Global watchdog asks banks to speak up over global rules
LONDON, April 6 Banks should speak up about the benefits of international financial standards if they want to maintain a level playing field, a global regulatory official said on Thursday.
RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 1 Brazilian Trade Minister Armando Monteiro said on Thursday he expects the country's trade surplus to climb to $15 billion this year and $25 billion in 2016, thanks in part to a weaker real.
Monteiro said the weakening real has helped Brazilian companies, but does not resolve the country's competitive issues. He said the fair value of the real is less than 4 per dollar. (Reporting by Rodrigo Biga Gaier; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
WASHINGTON, April 6 New applications for U.S. unemployment benefits recorded their biggest drop in nearly two years last week, pointing to a further tightening in the labor market.
NEW YORK, April 6 U.S. 30-year mortgage rates hit a one-month low in line with Treasury yields, which fell on concerns about the Trump administration's ability to implement tax cuts and on safehaven bids due to weakening stock prices, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday.