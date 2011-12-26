SAO PAULO Dec 26 Economists lowered their forecast for inflation in Brazil next year to 5.33 percent from 5.39 percent previously, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday. (Reporting by Brad Haynes)
Next In Markets News
BRIEF-Softbank near first closing of $100 bln tech fund - Bloomberg
* Softbank near first closing of $100 billion tech fund - Bloomberg, citing sources
Mexico seen raising interest rates after gasoline price hike
MEXICO CITY, Feb 9 Mexico's central bank is expected to raise interest rates on Thursday after a jump in inflation due to a double-digit gasoline price hike and a weak exchange rate.