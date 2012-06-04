UPDATE 2-Oil stable as OPEC's cuts bite, although bloated market still weighs
* OPEC estimated to be achieving 90 pct of targetted output cuts
SAO PAULO, June 4 Economists cut their forecasts for Brazil's economic growth in 2012 to 2.72 percent from 2.99 percent in the prior week, after the government reported weaker-than-expected growth in the first quarter, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
WARSAW, Feb 13 Poland's Deputy Finance Minister Piotr Nowak said that the pace of raising government debt in the coming months will slow down, as the ministry has already fulfilled 40 percent of its borrowing needs for the year.
TOKYO, Feb 13 Asian stocks rallied to 1-1/2-year highs on Monday, helped by renewed hopes over U.S. President Donald Trump's tax reform plans, generally upbeat global economic data and a rebound in some commodities.