SAO PAULO, June 25 Economists lowered their forecasts for economic growth in Brazil this year for the seventh straight week, to 2.18 percent from 2.30 percent last week, a central bank survey of economists showed on Monday.

The outlook for Brazil's benchmark IPCA inflation rate in 2012 eased to 4.95 from 5.00 percent a week earlier, according to the survey.