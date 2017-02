SAO PAULO Aug 6 Economists cut their forecasts for Brazil's benchmark overnight lending rate at end-2012 to 7.25 from 7.50 percent seen one week earlier, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday.

Estimates for inflation in 2012 edged up to 5.00 percent from 4.98 percent, which had been forecast a week before, according to the survey. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)