SAO PAULO, Sept 10 Economists raised their forecasts for Brazil's consumer price index to 5.24 percent and 5.54 percent in 2012 and 2013, from 5.20 and 5.51 percent, respectively, a central bank survey showed on Monday.

Forecasts for Brazil's economic growth this year were lowered to 1.62 percent from 1.64 percent a week before, according to the survey. Economists kept unchanged their estimates for the benchmark interest rate at the end of the year at 7.25 percent.