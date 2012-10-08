UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SAO PAULO Oct 8 Economists raised their forecasts for inflation in Brazil this year to 5.42 percent from 5.36 percent a week before, but lowered their estimates for inflation next year to 5.44 percent from 5.48 percent previously, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts