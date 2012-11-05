SAO PAULO Nov 5 Economists trimmed their forecasts for inflation in Brazil this year to 5.44 percent from 5.45 percent a week previously, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday.

The median forecast for interest rates at the end of 2013 also edged down to 7.63 percent from 7.75 percent.

Forecasts for interest rates and economic growth in 2012 remained unchanged, as well as the median estimate for inflation next year.