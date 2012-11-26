SAO PAULO Nov 26 Economists trimmed their forecasts for economic growth in Brazil for 2012 and 2013 for the second week in a row, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday.

Brazil is expected to grow 1.50 percent this year and 3.94 percent in 2013, according to the latest forecast, down from 1.52 percent and 3.96 percent in same survey a week before.

Forecasts for the central bank benchmark interest rate at the end of 2012 and 2013 remained unchanged at 7.25 percent.