BRIEF-Bank of America decides to delist from TSE
* Says it decides to apply for delisting from Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE)
SAO PAULO Nov 26 Economists trimmed their forecasts for economic growth in Brazil for 2012 and 2013 for the second week in a row, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday.
Brazil is expected to grow 1.50 percent this year and 3.94 percent in 2013, according to the latest forecast, down from 1.52 percent and 3.96 percent in same survey a week before.
Forecasts for the central bank benchmark interest rate at the end of 2012 and 2013 remained unchanged at 7.25 percent.
* Says it decides to apply for delisting from Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE)
TOKYO, Feb 24 Japanese conglomerate Toshiba Corp said on Friday it was not aware that its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse was considering filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
* Costa Rica long-term ratings affirmed at 'BB-' with a negative outlook as fiscal and external vulnerabilities remain