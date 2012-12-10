SAO PAULO, Dec 10 Economists slashed forecasts for Brazil's economic expansion for this and next year for the fourth straight week, a central bank survey showed on Monday. 2012 2013 (pct) previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 5.43 5.58 5.40 5.40 Exchange rate 2.07 2.08 2.06 2.08 Interest rate 7.25 7.25 7.25 7.25 GDP growth 1.27 1.03 3.70 3.50 Industrial output -2.38 -2.27 3.82 3.75