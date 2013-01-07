SAO PAULO, Jan 7 Economists trimmed their forecasts for Brazil's economic expansion this year to 3.26 percent from a previous estimate of 3.30 percent, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday. Analysts also revised their forecasts for inflation in 2013 upwards slightly, to 5.49 percent from 5.47 percent. The government targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a tolerance margin of 2 percentage points in each direction.(pct) 2012 2013 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 5.71 5.73 5.47 5.49 Exchange rate - - 2.09 2.08 Interest rate - - 7.25 7.25 GDP growth 0.98 0.98 3.30 3.26 Industrial output -2.31 -2.36 3.50 3.00