BRIEF-Avantium prices IPO at 11 Euros per share
* announces the price per offer share of 11 Euros in relation to, its planned initial public offering
SAO PAULO, Feb 18 Economists trimmed their forecasts for inflation and economic growth in Brazil this year, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday. (pct) 2013 2014 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 5.71 5.70 5.50 5.50 Exchange rate 2.03 2.02 2.05 2.05 Interest rate 7.25 7.25 8.25 8.25 GDP growth 3.09 3.08 3.80 3.65 Industrial output 3.10 3.00 3.70 3.50
BEIJING, March 6 China will take further steps to support private investment, an official from the state planner said on Monday, as the country looks to maintain strong economic growth while undergoing structural reforms.
TOKYO, March 6 The dollar slipped in Asian trading on Monday, as investors locked in gains after its rise last week on growing expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike later this month.