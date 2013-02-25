SAO PAULO, Feb 25 Economists trimmed their forecasts for Brazil's 2013 inflation rate for the second week in a row, to 5.69 percent, a central bank survey showed on Monday. (pct) 2013 2014 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 5.70 5.69 5.50 5.50 Exchange rate 2.02 2.00 2.05 2.05 Interest rate 7.25 7.25 8.25 8.25 GDP growth 3.08 3.10 3.65 3.60 Industrial output 3.00 3.10 3.50 3.50