SAO PAULO, April 22 Economists trimmed their year-end forecast for Brazil's benchmark interest rate to 8.25 percent from 8.50 percent in the prior week after policymakers said they would fight inflation with caution, a central bank survey showed on Monday. (pct) 2013 2014 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 5.68 5.70 5.70 5.71 Exchange rate 2.00 2.00 2.05 2.05 (reais per U.S dollar, end-period) Interest rate 8.50 8.25 8.50 8.50 (end-period) GDP growth 3.00 3.00 3.50 3.50 Industrial output 3.00 2.86 3.80 3.75 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)