SAO PAULO, May 6 Economists raised forecasts for
Brazil's consumer inflation in 2014 to 5.76 percent from 5.71
percent previously, a weekly central bank survey showed on
Monday.
The central bank targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a
tolerance margin of plus or minus two percentage points.
Forecasts for inflation, economic growth and interest rates
in 2013 remained unchanged from the prior week's survey.
(pct) 2013 2014
previous new previous new
forecast forecast forecast forecast
Consumer inflation 5.71 5.71 5.71 5.76
Exchange rate 2.00 2.00 2.05 2.05
Interest rate 8.25 8.25 8.25 8.25
GDP growth 3.00 3.00 3.50 3.50
Industrial output 2.83 2.39 3.75 3.55