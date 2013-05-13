SAO PAULO, May 13 Economists raised forecasts
for Brazil's consumer inflation in 2013 and 2014 to 5.80 percent
after data showed prices climbed more than expected last month,
according to a weekly central bank survey published on Monday.
The central bank targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a
tolerance margin of plus or minus two percentage points.
Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price index
jumped 0.55 percent in April, above the median forecast for a
rise of 0.47 percent in a Reuters poll, statistics agency IBGE
said on Wednesday.
Forecasts for economic growth and interest rates in 2013 and
2014 remained unchanged from the prior week's survey.
(pct) 2013 2014
previous new previous new
forecast forecast forecast forecast
Consumer inflation 5.71 5.80 5.76 5.80
Exchange rate 2.00 2.01 2.05 2.05
Interest rate 8.25 8.25 8.25 8.25
GDP growth 3.00 3.00 3.50 3.50
Industrial output 2.39 2.53 3.55 3.55